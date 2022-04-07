(Bloomberg) -- Frontline Ltd. and Euronav NV are considering an all-stock merger to create a $4.2 billion tanker giant to capitalize on an upswing in the market.

The proposed combination comes as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine starts to drive up the cost of transporting oil around the world. With shippers shunning Russia’s fleet, demand for other carriers is increasing, boosting a market that’s languished for more than a year.

“A combination of Frontline and Euronav would establish a market leader in the tanker market and position the combined group for continued shareholder value creation in addition to significant synergies,” John Fredriksen, who owns a 39% stake in Frontline, said in a joint statement on Thursday.

The two operators signed a term sheet on a potential combination with an exchange ratio of 1.45 Frontline shares for every Euronav share, the companies said in the statement. That would result in Euronav shareholders owning about 59% of the combined entity and Frontline investors holding 41%. The proposal has been unanimously approved by the boards of Frontline and Euronav.

Should the deal go ahead, the combined group would continue under the name Frontline and would still operate from Belgium, Norway, the U.K., Singapore, Greece and the U.S. Euronav Chief Executive Officer Hugo De Stoop would take the same position at the merged company, which would have 69 very large crude carriers and 57 Suezmax vessels.

De Stoop said in October that the companies weren’t then in talks to merge with Frontline, but that Euronav was open to a combination.

It’s anticipated that Euronav will pay total dividends of as much as 12 cents before the deal closes, with no impact on the exchange ratio.

Euronav shares rose 11%, bringing this year’s gain to more than 51%. Frontline stock fell 2.5% as of 10:38 a.m. in Oslo, paring its advance to 31% since December.

(Updates with size of combined fleet in fifth paragraph)

