(Bloomberg) -- Large crowds milled around Kabul’s international airport on Friday despite repeated warnings of more terrorist attacks, a day after 13 U.S. service members and at least 75 Afghan citizens died in what the Pentagon now says was a single suicide bombing rather than the two previously reported.

The window for civilian evacuations has all but closed for thousands of Afghans as many countries have either ended or are about to end airlift operations on security concerns.

President Joe Biden vowed to complete the U.S. evacuation mission in Afghanistan and pledged to pursue the attackers, saying Thursday evening that “we will not forgive, we will not forget, we will hunt you down and make you pay.”

A Taliban official said 75 Afghans were killed and about 150 wounded in the airport violence, while the Associated Press quoted unnamed officials as saying at least 95 Afghans had died.

Key stories and developments:

Deadly Kabul Attack Shakes Biden’s Afghan Exit Strategy

Q&A: Afghan Weibo Blogger Targeted by China’s Taliban Trolls

Afghanistan’s Dwindling Food Supplies Pose Hunger Risk

Kabul Blasts Reveal Afghanistan’s Other Threat: Balance of Power

Who Will Be the Taliban Whisperers?: Opinion

All items are in Eastern Time:

4,200 Evacuated Day After Bombing (9:30 p.m.)

A day after the devastating bombing that killed 13 American service members and at least 75 Afghans, about 4,200 people were evacuated from Kabul international airport, a White House official said Friday evening.

About half of the evacuees left on U.S. military planes, the rest on coalition aircraft. The official added that some 115,000 people have been airlifted out since the end of July, shortly before the Taliban overran the capital.

Also on Friday, Veterans Affairs Secretary Dennis McDonough, Cedric Richmond, a senior adviser to the president and Deputy Homeland Security Adviser Josh Geltzer held a virtual meeting with more than 70 groups comprising organizations representing veterans and military families to discuss the departure of U.S. forces from Afghanistan.

Biden doesn’t want attackers to ‘live on the Earth anymore,’ Psaki says (2:18 p.m.)

Biden wants those responsible for the Thursday attack on U.S. troops and Afghans to be killed, said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Asked whether Biden would order a mission to kill those responsible, she told reporters: “He does not want them to live on the Earth anymore.”

She also said Biden directed his administration to engage with the Taliban to continue evacuations of Americans or Afghan allies who aren’t prepared to leave before U.S. troops depart. -- Jennifer Jacobs

U.K.’s Johnson Criticizes Afghan Pullout’s Timing (1 p.m.)

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the timing of the pullout from Afghanistan isn’t what the U.K. would have preferred, as he vowed to shift “heaven and earth” to get remaining Britons and Afghans who have assisted British forces out of the country.

“The timing of this is certainly not the one that this country would have chosen,” Johnson said on Friday in a pooled broadcast interview. “There will sadly be people who haven’t got through, people who might qualify, and what I would say to them is that we will shift heaven and earth to help them get out; we will do whatever we can in the second phase.”

Johnson said the U.K. “continues to talk” with the Taliban, who are “no friends” of Islamic State, after an offshoot of the terrorist group targeted Kabul’s international airport in a suicide bombing on Thursday. He said that attack shows Afghanistan is “extremely difficult” to govern and that the Taliban will therefore need a “working relationship” with western powers. -- Alex Morales

Pentagon Sees No Major Role in Evacuations After Aug. 31 (12:13 p.m.)

A day after President Joe Biden vowed to continue bringing Americans and their supporters out of Afghanistan beyond next week, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said he doesn’t expect “a significant military role in that effort going forward.”

Kirby also said that the U.S. will continue “muscle movements” to reduce troop numbers and destroy some equipment ahead of Biden’s Aug. 31 deadline to end the evacuation effort at Kabul’s airport. He said that the Pentagon will stop providing daily updates on the number U.S. troop remaining, citing operational security.

The U.S. continues to receive “specific credible threats,” Kirby said, adding “we certainly are prepared and would expect future attempts. We are monitoring these threats very, very specifically, virtually and in real time.” -- Peter Martin and Tony Capaccio

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.