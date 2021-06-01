(Bloomberg) -- 40 North Management, an investment firm that’s a related business of Standard Industries Inc., has hired A.J. Murphy as head of markets in a newly created role.

New York-based Murphy joined 40 North on Tuesday, reporting to David Millstone and David Winter, the co-chief executive officers of Standard Industries who are also principals and co-chief investment officers of 40 North, said Beth Kseniak, a Standard Industries spokeswoman.

40 North, which focuses on public equities, takes concentrated, long-term positions across sectors.

Read more: 40 North Parent to Buy Grace as 3rd Bid Seals $4.6 Billion Deal

Murphy was most recently a managing director at technology-focused private equity firm Silver Lake. Before that, she was head of global capital markets at Bank of America Corp. and held senior leveraged finance and high-yield capital markets roles at Goldman Sachs Group Inc., JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Deutsche Bank AG.

