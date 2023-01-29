(Bloomberg) -- At least 40 people were killed and four others injured Sunday after a speeding mini bus crashed into the pillar of a bridge in Pakistan’s Balochistan province, according to the police.

The bus “caught quickly fire and they burned to death,” said Mohamad Abdullah, a police officer at the provincial police control center. The accident, in the Lasbela district of the southwestern province, happened because the vehicle was driving at high speed he added.

Passenger buses and vans in Pakistan are usually over-crowded and have few safety features. That, along with rash driving routinely results in deadly crashes in the South Asian nation. In November, a minibus plunged into a deep and water-logged ditch killing 20 passengers, including 11 children.

