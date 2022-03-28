(Bloomberg) -- Cboe Global Markets Inc., Intercontinental Exchange Inc. and Nasdaq Inc won a ruling to throw out a $5 billion lawsuit brought by traders who allege the exchanges gave advantages to high-frequency traders.

U.S District Judge Jesse Furman Monday threw out the lawsuit, filed in 2014, agreeing with the exchanges that the traders couldn’t show sufficient evidence of a legal injury and that they lack standing to sue. The judge ruled they can’t try to refile the claims.

