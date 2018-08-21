The cost of Uber Technologies Inc.’s sexual harassment scandal is now itemized: 56 current and former employees who filed claims stand to collect an average of US$33,928.57.

In addition, almost 500 female and minority engineers covered by a 2017 class-action lawsuit alleging pay discrimination will receive just under US$11,000 on average, according to a final accounting in the settlement of the case that was submitted Monday to a federal judge in Oakland, California.

The payouts for harassment and hostile-work environment claims were calculated based on the severity and duration of the alleged misconduct, the existence of supporting witnesses and documentation, the impact on the victim, the perpetrator’s job title and other circumstances.

Only two people covered by the settlement have opted out so far, and no class member has filed an objection, according to Monday’s filing by lawyers for the plaintiffs. A hearing on approval of the settlement is set for Nov. 6.