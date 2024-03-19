(Bloomberg) -- Indonesia’s state-owned PT Pupuk Indonesia will invest more than $6 billion to boost fertilizer supply as part of a bid to temper food costs.

The company plans to spend 100 trillion rupiah ($6.4 billion) over the next five years, which includes a new $1.2 billion ammonia and urea fertilizer plant in Fakfak in Papua province and about $640 million of upgrades to its old Palembang complex, said President Director Rahmad Pribadi.

“We need it to improve food security in our eastern regions by providing affordable fertilizer with less logistic cost,” Pribadi said in an interview in Jakarta.

The expansion plan could help the nation boost food output for its nearly 280 million people. Rice imports have already surged sevenfold last year, and the government is issuing more import permits this year as production lags demand. Volatile food prices rose 8.47% in February, the fastest pace in more than a year, as the cost of staples like rice and chili climb.

Construction of the Fakfak plant will start next year with production set for early 2028, Pribadi said.

Here’s more from the interview:

Company is considering debt financing or strategic equity partners to fund the expansion

Pupuk Indonesia has picked advisers to arrange the IPO of its unit Pupuk Kalimantan Timur, pending better market situation and approval from the State-Owned Enterprises Ministry

Company is also actively engaging with potential partners and likely M&A targets to boost its presence in Asia Pacific

Pupuk Indonesia targets 8.5 million tons of urea output and 4.2 million tons of NPK fertilizer this year, with a goal of doubling its ammonia output in 2050 from 7 million tons currently

Company will build a methanol plant in Aceh that will get gas supply from the Andaman project

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.