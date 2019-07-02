(Bloomberg) -- Almost 600,000 people in Kagoshima City in Japan’s southern island of Kyushu were ordered to evacuate from record rains that are forecast to last for the next several days.

The Japan Meteorological Agency has called for “severe caution” toward potential landslides and flooding. The agency said that it may issue an emergency warning, used for weather events that occur only once every several decades, if extremely intense rain continues for several hours in the same areas.

While much of Japan experiences a rainy season from early June to late July, recent years have seen an increase in extremely heavy rains and flooding. A historic downpour in western Japan last July killed more than 200 people and disrupted production for several companies in the region, while in 2014 landslides killed more than 70 people in Hiroshima following torrential rains.

