64% of Canadians think provinces should have final say on carbon pricing, poll finds

As the federal government prepares to impose a national carbon plan in January, two-thirds of Canadians say they think provinces should have jurisdiction over how to reduce their emissions, a new poll reveals.

The Angus Reid Institute survey, released Thursday, found 64 per cent of Canadians believe provinces should have the final say on carbon pricing, while 36 per cent say Ottawa should ultimately hold that power.

The results come amid strong opposition to the federal plan from Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe and Ontario Premier Doug Ford.

Moe plans to challenge Trudeau’s carbon plan in court – and 72 per cent of Canadians surveyed in the Angus Reid poll said he’s right in doing that.

Meanwhile, Ford recently decided to scrap Ontario’s cap-and-trade program, and just over half of Canadians (51 per cent) say that was the correct decision.

Canadians’ overall support for the federal carbon tax has fallen in recent years, sitting at 45 per cent, down sharply from 56 per cent in 2015.

The Angus Reid survey was conducted between July 18 and 23 among a random sample of 1,500 Canadian adults.