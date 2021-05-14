(Bloomberg) -- The acting chairwoman of the U.S. Federal Trade Commission said that 7-Eleven Inc.’s decision to close its $21 billion purchase of the Speedway retail chain violates antitrust laws.

Rebecca Kelly Slaughter and her fellow Democratic commissioner said the agency will continue to investigate the acquisition even after 7-Eleven announced Friday the deal had closed.

“We have reason to believe that this transaction is illegal,” Slaughter and Commissioner Rohit Chopra said in a statement. The “decision to close under these circumstances is highly unusual, and we are extremely troubled by it.”

