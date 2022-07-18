(Bloomberg) -- Convenience store operator 7-Eleven Malaysia Holdings Bhd. is weighing exiting its pharmacy chain, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The Kuala Lumpur-listed company is working with an adviser on the potential divestment of Caring Pharmacy Group Bhd., which is attracting interest from some Japanese parties, the people said. The company could seek a valuation for the retailer of about $400 million in a deal, said one of the people, who asked not to be identified as the process is private.

Deliberations are ongoing and 7-Eleven Malaysia could decide not to proceed with the planned sale, said the people. 7-Eleven Malaysia and Berjaya Corp. didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment by phone and email.

Founded in 1994 by five pharmacists, Caring sells pharmaceutical, health-care and personal care products, according to its website. It has over 120 stores across Malaysia as of 2019. Caring was traded on the Bursa Malaysia for six years before being purchased by 7-Eleven Malaysia in 2020 for 292 million ringgit ($66 million), according to data compiled by Bloomberg, and delisted.

7-Eleven Malaysia is the biggest 24-hour convenience store operator in the Southeast Asian nation, according to its website. Its largest shareholder is Berjaya Corp. founder Vincent Tan, who controls about 44.7% of the stock, according to the chain’s 2021 annual report.

The company started offering franchising programs to local entrepreneurs in 2009 after the number of stores in its network crossed the 1,000 mark the same year.

