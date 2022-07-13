Jul 13, 2022
7 Key Takeaways From Bank of Canada’s Decision to Hike Rate to 2.5%
- Canada's central bankers pledged in their June statement to act more forcefully if needed, and they delivered this week with a decisive 1-percentage-point increase to their policy interest rate, versus market expectations for a 75-basis-point move
- While they removed the more forceful line from the new statement, officials added language around the perceived need to “front-load the path” to higher rates. The bank is clearly indicating (in both the statement and accompanying monetary policy report) that it felt the need to accelerate rate hikes to guard against the growing risk that inflation expectations de-anchor, which it said could lead to a wage-price spiral and eventually drive borrowing costs higher than preferred
- The debate will turn to whether front-loaded implies the central bank still sees an unchanged terminal rate. Currently, markets are anticipating the benchmark will plateau at about 3.5%, as early as December
- “The bank is guarding against the risk that high inflation becomes entrenched because if it does, restoring price stability will require even higher interest rates, leading to a weaker economy,” Governor Tiff Macklem and his officials said in the July monetary policy report
- Policy makers said they would be “resolute” in their price stability commitment and that they expect to continue raising interest rates. Inflation is forecast to average around 8% over the middle quarters before ending the year at 7.5% -- a full three percentage points above the April projection
- The central bank cited the combination of a tight labor market, high and broadening consumer price gains and rising inflation expectations for its very hawkish move. Officials are also more pessimistic about supply disruptions and constraints for this year
- While growth estimates were revised down, a soft landing is still the base case with the economy expected to expand 3.5% in 2022, 1.8% next year and 2.4% in 2024. Inflation is forecast to be back at target by end of 2024
