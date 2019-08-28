(Bloomberg) -- Terms of Trade is a daily newsletter that untangles a world embroiled in trade wars. Sign up here.

There’s no winner in a trade war -- what matters for the U.S. and China is who loses least. Bloomberg Economics’ analysis of 700,000 trade data points shows that, in one important respect, the U.S. is the biggest loser. China was the dominant supplier of many tariffed products, meaning U.S. importers are scrambling -- and failing -- to find replacements. With China sourcing from a wider variety of countries, its firms face smaller supply disruptions.

To contact the staff on this story: Maeva Cousin (Economist) in Zurich at mcousin3@bloomberg.net;Jamie Rush (Economist) in London at jmurray126@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story: Zoe Schneeweiss at zschneeweiss@bloomberg.net

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.