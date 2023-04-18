(Bloomberg) -- Workers generally dislike software that monitors their every keystroke. But a new survey has found that even those managers who deploy the technology don’t care for it either.

While most organizations use productivity-monitoring software, 73% of IT managers are uncomfortable telling their staff to install it, according to a survey from 1E, an information-technology outsourcing firm. A big reason for their misgivings: Nearly half of them say their firm doesn’t tell employees that such software is in place or, in some cases, how it’s used. One-third of the 500 IT managers surveyed said surveillance technology shouldn’t be used under any circumstances, so they’re likely not concerned that many on their own staff tell employees about workarounds that can outfox the snooping.

“There’s quite a lot of frustration among IT workers and managers about the use of these technologies,” said Mark Banfield, CEO of 1E. “The people who implement it might not always be on board with it.”

The survey, which also polled 500 IT workers, reflects the growing concern over the use of tools to monitor productivity, particularly for remote workers. About 85% of managers worry they can’t tell if employees are getting enough done, according to research from Microsoft Corp., while 87% of workers say their productivity is just fine. That’s led to what Microsoft Chief Executive Officer Satya Nadella calls “productivity paranoia,” prompting bosses to deploy various surveillance tools. More than one in three employers (37%) even use live camera feeds, according to a separate survey.

Resistance to such tactics is mounting, said Banfield, adding that he’s aware of some organizations that are “starting to scale back their plans with surveillance technology.”

That might be due in part to the ambivalence of their in-house technology teams. More than half of IT workers said they would turn down an otherwise good job if they knew the company spied on employees. And 8% of IT leaders said they would simply refuse to deploy the technology, no matter the consequences.

For now, though, workplace surveillance is embedded in most organizations — even those who don’t use it believe their company is at least somewhat likely to start doing so within the next three years, according to the survey, conducted by Wakefield Research for 1E. The negative impacts on workers can include reduced trust and loyalty, along with increased anxiety and resignations.

“If you are doing great work it is because you’re inspired,” Banfield said. “Not because someone is watching you. This tactic does far more harm to culture and reputation than good.”

