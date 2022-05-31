(Bloomberg) -- 777 Partners LLC appointed Don Dransfield, former chief strategy officer of City Football Group, to spearhead the development of the investment firm’s fast-growing network of football teams around the globe.

“This is an ambitious project with a clear sense of direction and purpose,” Dransfield said in an emailed statement. Miami-based 777 said he brings nearly 20 years of experience in sports management.

Dransfield spent 12 years at CFG, according to the statement, the latter of which owns 10 clubs around the world, including Manchester City.

777 owns Genoa Cricket and Football Club in Italy, Standard Liege in Belgium and is pushing ahead with an agreement to buy Red Star FC in Paris, despite opposition from fans. It’s also negotiating a deal to buy Vasco da Gama in Brazil and has a minority stake in SevillaFC in Spain.

The investment firm is one of a growing number of groups and individuals buying multiple football teams, including RedBird, Pacific Media Group, and Florida-based digital entrepreneur John Textor

