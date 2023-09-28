(Bloomberg) -- William Hill-owner 888 Holdings Plc cut its profitability outlook for the year after compliance changes and “customer friendly sports results” hit results in the third quarter. Rival Entain Plc earlier this week warned of a sales slowdown for similar reasons.

Key Business News

Babcock International Group Plc: The public-sector contractor said it saw a strong start to the year, helped by growth in Nuclear infrastructure programmes.

Mitchells & Butlers Plc: The owner of pub chains including All Bar One still sees full-year results at the top end of market expectations expectations as cost headwinds abate.

Abcam Plc: The UK life sciences company’s founder, Jonathan Milner, has fired the starting gun on a campaign to persuade investors to reject a $5.7 billion takeover offer from Danaher Corp.

Milner, who has a 6.1% stake in the Cambridge-based company, hired Peel Hunt to speak to shareholders and advise on a potential dual-listing in London

Ryanair Holdings Plc: Europe’s biggest discount carrier said it faces broad delivery delays of the 737 Max aircraft as Boeing Co. deals, with disruptions poised to linger through mid-2024.

What’s Next?

Mortgage approval data for August will likely be in focus tomorrow morning, with Bloomberg economists expecting a slight uptick from July. Still, the Bank of England’s call to pause interest rate hikes may only offer limited relief to homeowners who were hoping for a drop in mortgage rates.

“I don’t expect the most competitive rates to to fall much further in the next few weeks, although some lenders still have scope for that,” Ray Boulger, a manager at loan broker John Charcol, told Bloomberg after last week’s BOE decision.

Odey Latest

Crispin Odey approached a private investigator who had done work for disgraced movie producer Harvey Weinstein to discuss the “massive witch hunt” he faced after fresh claims of sexual misconduct.

Key Headlines

