(Bloomberg) -- 888 Holdings Plc’s William Hill, the UK’s second-biggest bookmaker, will pay a settlement of £19.2 million ($23.6 million) for social responsibility and money laundering failures, amid a push to clean up the country’s gambling industry.

“The failings we uncovered were so widespread and alarming, serious consideration was given to license suspension,” Gambling Commission Chief Executive Officer Andrew Rhodes said in an emailed statement Tuesday. “However, because the operator immediately recognized their failings and worked with us to swiftly implement improvements, we instead opted for the largest enforcement payment in our history.”

The UK regulator said it is starting to see improvements in the industry after it began its push to remove criminal funds from the gambling business 15 months ago. Since the start of 2022, the commission has concluded 26 enforcement cases that resulted in operators paying over £76 million.

The campaign comes as UK government is drawing up a long-delayed review of gambling laws which could tighten rules around online stakes, advertising, and affordability checks.

William Hill’s failings included a lack of customer checks and customers being allowed to gamble with one group business after self-exclusion from a sister business, the commission said.

An 888 spokesperson said the settlement related to a period before it acquired William Hill.

“After William Hill was acquired, the company quickly addressed the identified issues with the implementation of a rigorous plan,” the spokesperson said.

