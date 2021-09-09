(Bloomberg) -- Online gambling company 888 Holdings Plc said it will buy the international operations of bookmaker William Hill after beating off rival bids from private equity.

The deal gives the businesses an enterprise value of 2.2 billion pounds ($3 billion), according to a statement. U.S. casino giant Caesars Entertainment Inc. completed its acquisition of William Hill in April and is selling the operations to help pay down debt.

888 will raise about 500 million pounds ($688 million) to help fund the transaction.

