$893 billion rally hauls Canadian stocks out of their slump

Seven months after starting a bull market rally, Canada’s stock market has finally erased the last of its pandemic-driven losses.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index climbed 0.3 per cent on Monday in intraday trade, clawing its way back into the green for 2020. Earlier this year, the COVID-19 outbreak wiped out as much as 48 per cent on the gauge. The Canadian benchmark rose above the 17,063.43 level on an intraday basis today as vaccine progress buoyed investor sentiment.

This has been a year for the history books. As quickly as the Canadian market plunged into bear-market territory in March, it surged even more rapidly into a bull zone as governments and central banks reacted with stimulus programs.

Since its March 23 bottom, the S&P/TSX Composite Index recouped about $893 billion in market value -- with plenty of bumps along the way.

Stock bulls have a lot to point to: promising vaccine results, the end of U.S. elections, signs of an economic recovery, better-than-expected quarterly profits and general corporate optimism that the worst of the crisis is over.

For the naysayers, fresh waves of virus cases around the world, including partial lockdowns in some major cities, means global growth could be painfully slow with international trade nowhere near where it was before COVID-19. Meanwhile, U.S. fiscal stimulus talks have stalled and getting a vaccine approved and delivered to Americans could take until spring or summer next year, at the earliest.

Put it all together and there are plenty of reasons to expect a bumpy ride. Canada’s stock market, laden with value plays, stands to gain a lot from an effective vaccine delivered next year. But it could still be volatile with the potential for a split House and Senate and no U.S. fiscal package in sight.