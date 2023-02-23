(Bloomberg) -- The yen is poised to drop back toward the 32-year lows that it hit in late 2022 as the Federal Reserve extends its policy-tightening campaign beyond what many in financial markets anticipate.

That’s the view of Clifton Hill at Acadian Asset Management, which oversees about $94 billion. Hill sees scope for a slide to 140-145 yen per dollar, from around 135 on Thursday, when the Japanese currency touched its weakest levels of the year after the release of stronger-than-forecast US inflation data.

Hill spoke the day before a parliamentary appearance by Kazuo Ueda, the nominee to take over as Bank of Japan governor in April. The current chief, Haruhiko Kuroda, said Thursday that Japan’s inflation is likely to fall below 2% in fiscal 2023, potentially dimming the prospect that he might tighten policy before his term ends.

But Hill’s take is that the path of the US economy and the Fed is likely to hold the key to the yen’s trajectory. The dollar has erased its losses for 2023 as strong data sparked bets on tighter Fed policy. Traders now see the Fed’s peak rate reaching about 5.38% in July, up from around 5% at the start of February.

“There’s a high probability the terminal rate could reach 6%, and I think there’s a chance of 7%,” Hill, a global macro portfolio manager, said in an interview on the sidelines of TradeTech FX USA 2023 conference in Florida. “If the economy is stronger for longer than expected, then the rates will have to go higher and that could potentially cause more of a hard landing later.”

The degree of near-term weakening that Hill sees for the yen would drive it back toward the 151.95 level, the nadir that it touched in October before reported Japanese intervention helped stem the decline.

In December, the Bank of Japan roiled markets and triggered a surge in the currency by unexpectedly raising its cap on 10-year bond yields to 0.5% from 0.25%. Speculation has been swirling that the BOJ will soon widen the yield band again or scrap it entirely.

“If the yen goes to 150 or 160 with the new governor, then they’d be tempted to actually start talking about shifting yield curve control,” Hill said. “A lot of it depends on what is happening in the US.”

Other currencies that may weaken as the dollar strengthens are the New Zealand dollar and the Swiss franc, Hill said.

