A South Korean hospital released a 104-year-old woman after her battle against the coronavirus, making her the country’s oldest patient to recover from the disease.

The woman, surnamed Choi, was admitted in March after showing symptoms of Covid-19 and released this week after testing negative twice, the Pohang Medical Center said in a statement on its website. She joins other centenarian survivors of the outbreak, from Singapore and Iceland, as well as a 107-year-old Dutch, all of them women.

Pohang is located about 70 kilometers (44 miles) from Daegu, where the nation saw its first cluster outbreak in late February related to a religious sect.

Choi would have been born before the 1918 Spanish flu pandemic, caused by a novel strain of influenza that killed as many as 50 million people worldwide.

