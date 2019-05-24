(Bloomberg) -- A potential cure for a lethal childhood disorder -- the first of its kind in the U.S. -- is hitting the market at a cost of $2.1 million over five years, paving the way for more therapies that bring dramatic benefits for patients, along with challenges for health-care systems.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved Novartis AG’s Zolgensma, a gene therapy targeting a severe illness called spinal muscular atrophy. The Swiss drugmaker said it’s offering novel payment options, including spreading out the costs over time, refunds for patients whose treatment fails and discounts for insurers that provide swift coverage.

Zolgensma, the first drug in the U.S. to cross the $1 million mark, is an important test for the field as a wave of gene therapies advances toward the market offering huge promise -- fixing a disease’s root cause with a treatment given just once. The FDA predicts as many as 20 cell and gene therapy approvals each year by 2025.

“We are on a path where we hope one day we will be able to bring SMA almost to the point of elimination,” Novartis Chief Executive Officer Vas Narasimhan told reporters on a call. "We believe that Zolgensma should be the foundational therapy for children under two.”

Despite high initial costs, gene therapies are expected to save health-care systems money by cutting the need for ongoing treatment. While manufacturers propose spacing out bills over time, governments and insurers are still trying to figure out how to pay for the treatments and wrestling with uncertainty over their benefits and safety in the long run.

Alternative to Spinraza

Novartis’s treatment will be an alternative to Biogen Inc.’s Spinraza, which was launched about two years ago and must be given at least every four months for a patient’s lifetime. Zolgensma’s price is about half of the 10-year cost of Spinraza, roughly $4.1 million.

Biogen fell as much as 1.4% in New York. In an email, the company said that it welcomes additional options for patients with the disease and that Spinraza continues to be the only treatment available for a broad age range of patients with SMA.

Novartis had earlier estimated that Zolgensma could be cost-effective at prices of as much as $4 million to $5 million.

“A lot of payers see the opportunity for potential long-term value generation and cost savings,” said David Lennon, president of the Novartis unit that developed the therapy. The price aims to “share some of the cost savings back with the system, as well as incentivizing innovation.”

Novartis said it has formed a partnership with Accredo to provide a pay-over-time option of up to five years to help ease potential budget constraints for some payers, and tapped specialty pharmacy CuraScript as a distributor.

At launch, Novartis will have agreed to contracts with at least two of the top five payers, and the company expects to have agreements with insurers covering about 30% of patients with commercial health plans in the first month after approval, he said.

Best Price

Novartis’s plans to offer refunds may be complicated by a U.S. requirement for drugmakers to sell products to Medicaid at the best price available. The rule suggests that such refunds or discounts would have to apply to all Medicaid patients, even those who benefit from Zolgensma. The drugmaker has discussed with U.S. health officials ways to overcome the hurdle, Lennon said.

Novartis anticipates that many insurers initially will pay upfront because it will be easier to manage, Lennon said. New arrangements Novartis is offering allow payments over up to five years.

Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s treatment for an inherited form of blindness won U.S. approval in late 2017, marking a scientific milestone for gene therapies. The drug, Luxturna, helps stave off blindness in patients with a specific genetic mutation and was priced at $850,000 for both eyes. Spark, which agreed to be acquired by Roche Holding AG, said it would offer discounts based on the drug’s initial and continued effectiveness.

Roche moved into gene therapy following Novartis’s agreement to pay $8.7 billion for AveXis Inc., the developer of Zolgensma. The field has since kindled a flurry of deals: Biogen agreed in March to buy gene therapy developer Nightstar Therapeutics Plc for $877 million, and Pfizer Inc. acquired a stake in closely-held gene-therapy company Vivet Therapeutics.

Absent Gene

Spinal muscular atrophy occurs when babies are born with a flawed or absent gene needed to make a protein key to the nerve cells’ survival. Untreated babies suffer progressive weakness, paralysis and often death before the age of two., and the condition is the leading genetic cause of infant mortality.

Zolgensma replaces that flawed or missing gene with a healthy copy. It represents the first gene therapy in the U.S. aimed at curing a disease through a one-time treatment, according to the Alliance for Regenerative Medicine.

Novartis is encouraging screening of newborns for SMA, Lennon said. “Our belief is that every newborn who has SMA should get treated with gene therapy.”

UBS Group analysts have projected peak annual Zolgensma sales of about $1.8 billion and assumed a price of about $2.4 million.

The gene therapy field got off to an inauspicious start. UniQure NV’s Glybera, the first gene therapy approved for use in Europe, was withdrawn in 2017 because of limited use of the $1 million treatment for a dangerous blood-fat condition, and GlaxoSmithKline Plc had few takers for Strimvelis, the second gene therapy for an inherited disease to gain approval.

