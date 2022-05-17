(Bloomberg) -- A pair of British men accused of stealing three precious pieces of Ming Dynasty porcelain from a Geneva museum are scheduled to appear in London extradition court Tuesday.

The alleged heist, previously unreported, happened nearly three years ago at the Baur Foundation’s Museum of Far Eastern Art, according to a brief description of the case published by Westminster Magistrates’ Court. Swiss authorities issued an arrest warrant for the two men -- Louis Patrick Ahearne and Stewart Alan Ahearne -- as they seek their extradition.

It’s unclear how the pair allegedly snatched the priceless porcelain. Louis Ahearne “entered as a trespasser” and then made off with the two bowls and a vase that are worth about $3.58 million, the court said.

A spokesman for the Swiss Federal Office of Justice, which fields all local extradition requests, declined to comment on the case when reached by phone. Taylor Rose MW, the law firm representing the men, and the director of the museum didn’t immediately respond to emails seeking comment.

The museum, housed in a 19th-century town house in Geneva’s old town, has a collection of some 9,000 Chinese and Japanese pieces.

