(Bloomberg) -- A sudden $2 billion inflow into South Korean bonds in one day is fueling chatter over who’s behind the purchase.

The net buying on Tuesday was the biggest for a single day since June 2015, according to data from the Financial Supervisory Service which doesn’t disclose details such as the location of the funds involved. The inflows could be due to foreign investors reinvesting short-term money or central banks scooping up longer-tenure securities, strategists said.

The wave of buying indicates that a market which drew a record $62.3 billion last year, when peers in Asia saw outflows with the pandemic, remains attractive to some investors. Still, Seoul traders have warned that South Korean government bonds may struggle to absorb record issuance aimed at funding aid for businesses and consumers.

“It seems foreign investors are reinvesting short-term funds that have matured by large amounts in December,” said Kang Seungwon, fixed income strategist at NH Investment & Securities Co. Still, the inflow may not last as “there aren’t many factors left for won bonds to attract foreign investors this year,” he said.

The yield on benchmark 10-year bonds has advanced for four straight months after the government tabled four supplementary budgets in the past year. It could rise to 1.9% in 2021, a level last reached almost two years ago, from around 1.8% now, according to Paik Yoon-min, a fixed-income analyst at Kyobo Securities Co.

“It seems foreign investors are also buying longer-end bonds too lately,” said Theo Huh, an analyst at Samsung Futures Inc. “Those going for the longer-tenure bonds are likely global central banks.”

