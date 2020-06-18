(Bloomberg) -- The biggest Nordic banks have voiced concerns over how Denmark’s debt office is handling sales of its shortest-dated securities.

The debt office in Copenhagen, which is part of the central bank, recently added commercial paper to the list of securities it’s selling. But bankers at Danske and Nordea, among others, say the office has left them in the dark when it comes to key details. The upshot is that bankers and the investors they advise don’t know how Denmark is planning to structure its short-term debt program, they say.

Denmark has said its program of treasury bills and commercial paper will reach 140 billion kroner ($21 billion) by the end of this year, as the total financing need surges by 200 billion kroner to pay for emergency measures to fight the Covid-19 crisis.

“It remains unclear whether [the debt office] has a preference for using T-bills to cover short-term funding,” said Jens Naervig Pedersen, senior analyst at Danske Bank A/S, Denmark’s largest lender.

“By not being more transparent, the central bank is creating uncertainty in the Danish market, and uncertainty is never good, especially not for foreign investors,” said Jan Storup Nielsen, chief analyst at Nordea Markets in Copenhagen.

In an emailed comment to Bloomberg, the central bank said the ratio of commercial paper to T-bills depends on pricing. It reiterated its plan to rely less on short-term financing as emergency measures are phased out.

Investors in AAA-rated Denmark, which boasts some of the world’s lowest borrowing costs, had been used to scheduled auctions and daily updates from the debt office. But now, they don’t know what maturities to expect, or which currencies the debt will be issued in ahead of time.

Denmark Gets ‘Incredibly’ Cheap Funding from CP Sale, Rohde Says

Denmark has two commercial paper programs, one in euros, the other in dollars. Each program has an upper limit of $12 billion, according to the central bank’s website.

This week, central bank Governor Lars Rohde said the commercial paper program has so far had an average interest rate of minus 0.5%. Using the program has provided Denmark with “incredibly” cheap funding, he said.

“They have this trump up their sleeve: If people are not willing to pay the right price for bonds, we will just issue commercial paper instead,” said Nielsen at Nordea. But the strategy isn’t without risks, and investors might start asking for an uncertainty premium, he said.

