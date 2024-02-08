(Bloomberg) -- The newly built West Hollywood apartments have a yoga studio, bowling alley and screening room in a vibrant neighborhood near Beverly Hills. The only two available units — each with three bedrooms and three baths — rent for $19,500 and $22,000 a month.

But despite commanding sky-high rents, the property’s owners are already dealing with the weight of borrowing costs that have surged since 2022. Its lender, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, has the $105 million floating-rate loan on a watchlist of troubled debt.

The inclusion of the 37-unit West Hollywood complex underscores how the commercial-property tumult is affecting real estate far beyond offices. While the real estate investment trust is also grappling with debt tied to workplaces in Philadelphia and Boston, it’s also concerned about apartment loans in San Diego and Raleigh, North Carolina, as well as a life science facility in Seattle.

It’s a particularly stark shift though for apartment buildings, which until recently were considered among the safest US real estate bets with the cost of homeownership rising beyond the reach of more Americans. But higher interest rates and a surge of new supply have driven up costs while putting a lid on rent increases.

The owners of the West Hollywood property, the Harland, didn’t respond to emails and phone messages seeking comment.

The KKR REIT cut its dividend as it dealt with a loss on an office loan, sending shares plunging nearly 14% on Wednesday. The stock also fell on Thursday, dropping 3.9% to $9.74 at 11:31 a.m. in New York.

Apartments make up 41% of the KKR REIT’s portfolio, its biggest share of loans by asset class. Matt Salem, the trust’s chief executive officer, said this week he expects distress in his firm’s portfolio will be limited, because its loans mostly went to higher-quality apartments.

“We are not really anticipating that much trouble within the multifamily portfolio,” he said on Wednesday’s earnings call. “But there’ll be a little bit of noise here and there.”

While US offices have the highest rate of distressed debt of any property type, apartments have a bigger volume of loans at risk of financial trouble because of delinquencies, slow lease-ups or other trouble indicators. More than $67 billion of debt on apartments was potentially distressed compared with $54.7 billion of office debt through the fourth quarter of 2023, according to MSCI Real Assets.

Ripple Effects

Many apartment investors underwrote deals with optimistic growth forecasts when interest rates were low, bets that look ill-placed in today’s market as landlords face higher expenses for insurance and property taxes and lower property values.

“We’ll start to see more multifamily assets migrate to the watchlist in these earnings prints,” BTIG Research Analysts Sarah Barcomb and Willem Rooney wrote in a note following KKR REIT’s earnings report.

Concerns about exposure to commercial real estate by banks soared last week after New York Community Bancorp announced plans to slash its dividend and stockpile reserves for troubled commercial property loans.

New supply for apartments is going to be a hurdle for at least a couple of years. The US added a record 416,500 new apartments in 2023, according to CBRE, which began tracking the market in 1996. That pace is expected to drop in 2025 because of a slowdown in new construction starts, according to the CBRE report.

The West Hollywood building, which has been on the watchlist in past quarters, has a floating-rate loan at the benchmark secured overnight financing rate plus about 3%. SOFR has swelled from about zero at the time of the loan’s issuance to about 5.3% today, more than doubling the costs. KKR requires borrowers with floating rate debt to buy interest-rate caps to limit rising costs. Premiums on that protection have skyrocketed with rising rates.

The loan has a maximum remaining term of 3.1 years, the KKR REIT said in a presentation. Upcoming debt maturities from apartment landlords may create an opening for some other market players.

“An uptick in loan maturities will also create transaction opportunities for distress-focused investors,” Kelli Carhart, leader of multifamily capital markets for CBRE, said in a statement.

