(Bloomberg) -- Don’t count out alt-protein just yet, says a new venture capital fund that has secured $23 million to put toward companies offering environmentally friendly food solutions.

Joyful Ventures, an LGBTQ- and woman-founded fund focused on business-to-business, preseed and seed-stage startups, will invest in companies looking to displace the animal products that are a major driver of climate change. Led by partners Milo Runkle, Jennifer Stojkovic and Blaine Vess, the fund plans to put money into technologies that will manufacture products like plant-based foods and cell-based meat — even as sales and investments in these categories slump.

“This is the time to invest,” Stojkovic, a longtime angel investor and tech-industry veteran, said in an interview. With valuations lower and a tightening in venture cash across industries, she said, “now is when we’re going to see the real resilient companies.”

Venture capital money is getting harder to find: Global investment in food and agricultural tech dropped 44% in 2022, according to AgFunder.

Joyful Ventures’ first two investments are in Orbillion Bio, a cultivated-meat company, and New School Foods, a plant-based seafood business. The fund aims to address the main challenges facing alternative proteins — cost, taste and nutrition — through investments in companies led by scientists with novel technologies.

Current plant-based options, Stojkovic said, are akin to versions 1.0, leaving plenty of room for companies that can help improve products or bring their costs down from higher up in the supply chain. That could mean increasing the protein content of plant ingredients or helping cell-based operators trim the price of the expensive inputs required to grow their cells. Companies will need to be “scrappy,” she said, and have exit plans that go beyond initial public offerings.

While consumers are tiring of the current plant-based meat options — sales for the category continue to fall year-over-year and many companies are closing completely — Stojkovic sees an opportunity for a “second mover advantage” for new products. Being a woman-led fund also confers an advantage because women are the primary shoppers for their families, she noted.

Plus, partnerships with major companies could open doors, said Runkle, founder of Mercy for Animals and co-founder of the Good Food Institute industry group. Swapping in a nondairy milk ingredient, for example, is one way for large food companies to meet various climate commitments. “These are changes that will be happening on the production side,” he said, and consumers may not even notice the difference.

“The question that our fund is seeking to address is, how do you feed 10 billion people by 2050 who want 70% more protein on a warming planet?” Runkle said. “We believe that the current way of raising animals is not sustainable.”

