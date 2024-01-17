(Bloomberg) -- When Christopher Ailman became the chief investment officer of the California State Teachers’ Retirement System back in 2000, one of every four dollars it oversaw was invested in government, corporate and mortgage debt. For the past two decades, he’s been steadily whittling that down, to a low of just 10% last year.

Now, the man directing the second-largest public pension fund in the US says it’s time to reverse course.

“Fixed income is back,” Ailman, who manages $318 billion at Calstrs, said in an interview. In addition to higher yields, the potential for significant gains as governments around the world kick off monetary-easing campaigns makes public debt more attractive, he said, even after a recent surge helped global bonds end 2023 in the black for the first time in three years.

Calstrs is exhibit A among a slew of multibillion-dollar money managers pushing back into fixed income after years of boosting bets elsewhere. Almost 70% of institutional investors were bullish on the bond market heading into the new year, according to a recent survey by Natixis, more than any other asset class, including stocks, private equity and private credit.

Of course, “bonds are back” was Wall Street’s mantra this time last year as well, only for them to stumble out of the gate as wagers on a global downturn faltered. The Bloomberg Global Aggregate index tumbled almost 4% through mid-October as major economies prolonged their interest-rate hiking cycles.

Yet expectations for significant central-bank easing in 2024 helped fuel a year-end rebound that many asset managers say is just getting started.

Inflation is on the downtrend across most major markets, including the US, where traders are pricing in roughly six quarter-point rate cuts this year as officials seek to normalize monetary policy. The Federal Reserve has also already begun to telegraph plans to start slowing the pace of its balance-sheet unwind, another potential tailwind for bonds.

If officials are unable to pull off a so-called soft landing and the US economy tips into recession, rates are likely to slide even further, according to Priya Misra, portfolio manager at JPMorgan Asset Management.

“There are more reasons for Fed cuts in 2024, which is why my conviction to own bonds is higher” this year, Misra said. “Bonds have value here — in a soft and hard landing.”

‘Inflection Point’

With 10-year Treasuries yielding over 4% and US investment-grade credit paying roughly 5.2%, public debt still offers enticing rates, according to Loren Moran, who runs the $105 billion Vanguard Wellington Fund.

“Where we’re at is an inflection point — this is a substantially more attractive opportunity set for fixed income than what we’ve seen for the past few years,” Moran said. “We’re seeing the early signs of the impact of that tightening of financial conditions, and there are opportunities at much higher yields to deploy capital.”

Moran has been shifting into long-duration Treasuries since the end of last year, a reversal from recent years in which she targeted US government bonds with nearer-term maturities.

Calstrs, for its part, is planning to boost its fixed-income target allocation to 13% by mid-year, according to its most recent long-term plan, and 14% by the middle of 2025.

On the flip side, it’s cutting its exposure to public equities to 38% in the coming years, from a current target of 42%.

By at least one measure, fixed income still offers some of the most compelling valuations relative to US equities in more than two decades, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

The so-called equity risk premium shows the profit yield on the S&P 500 – a rough proxy for return prospects that’s the reciprocal of the price-earnings ration – is hovering around the lowest versus bond yields since 2004.

While higher yields are prompting a revaluation of the role public debt plays in portfolios, there’s little sign institutional investors are pulling back from alternatives anytime soon.

Ailman, who last week announced he’s stepping down from his current role in June, was quick to note that his fund relies on various diversifying strategies to hedge against a downturn. Calstrs now has 10% of its portfolio targeted to so-called risk-mitigation strategies including trend following, global macro and risk premia, as well as a 15% exposure to real estate.

Calstrs has also leaned heavily into private credit to boost its returns, which have averaged 8.2% over the past five years, ahead of the fund’s 7% target.

“Given the Fed pivot, we may shift slightly more toward public over private,” Ailman said.

For BlackRock Inc.’s Ursula Marchioni, who every year advises about 1,000 multi-asset portfolios of pension funds and large asset managers, the nascent reallocation to bonds is only the beginning.

“We’ve transitioned into the new macro regime and we’ve seen clients going back into fixed income again,” Marchioni said. “We are coming out from a long period of structural under-ownership of fixed income on the public side.”

