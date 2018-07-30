(Bloomberg) -- Graham Hill is at it again. The eco-entrepreneur and founder of LifeEdited.com and TreeHugger.com became a guiding light for pared-down living with his 2011 “Less Stuff, More Happiness” TED talk, now topping 4 million views, and a 420-square-foot micro apartment in Manhattan’s Soho dubbed LifeEdited1 (LE1). It generated headlines and think-pieces and no amount of both awe and ire not just for its size, but for its adaptability and functionality.

But he wasn’t down cutting back.

In 2014 he sold it for $790,000 and downsized from that comparably expansive property to an even more reduced footprint 350-sq-ft apartment in the same pre-war co-op building at 150 Sullivan St. Dubbed LE2, the second iteration of his micro-living experiment hit the market Monday with Corcoran at an asking price of $750,000.

“LE1 was amazing but it was very much a white box, very modernist and clean,” Hill tells Bloomberg. “I liked it, but a lot of the female opinion was that it was a little cold.”

“So, with LE2 I wanted to try something with a little more patina, a little more texture,” he continues. “Hence, the felt wall, the velvet couch system, the herringbone wood flooring and the marble for the various counters.” Brass and walnut touches throughout complete the lux and tactile feel.

According to the listing, LE2 is a “prototype for apartments in future LifeEdited buildings,” allowing dwellers to “live a big, happy, smart, green, and simplified life” in reduced square footage that functions like an apartment twice its size.

It can seat 10 for dinner, has adaptable sleeping quarters, the ability to provide additional sleeping arrangements for two guests, and was created to be extremely energy efficient. The custom and standard furnishings throughout come as part of the list-price package.

Hill purchased the dwelling in 2010 for $280,000, completing the gut renovation which features a Hufcor accordion wall to add more privacy, both visual and acoustic.

“We had a moving wall in the first apartment, but you don’t typically get a good acoustic seal,” he says. “These Hufcor accordion walls are great because each foot stores down to one inch. It’s very compact, so you have a wall that is 8 to 10 feet and it stores down to 8 to 10 inches in a little pocket in the cabinetry. This gives you a more defined secondary space. When it is used as a guest bedroom there is that much more privacy.”

The fit-out also includes water-saving Kohler fixtures, a built-in Smeg oven and dishwasher, as well as security and environment monitors and controls from Nest and Blueair. The six-story walkup building was built in 1900 and is comprised of 40 units, plus it has a flexible sublet policy in case Lilliputian-scale living proves too tight a fit.

But storage, assures Hill, will not be an issue. Having vacated the dwelling only six weeks ago, he was surprised at “how much stuff” he’d accumulated. (But, just remember, this is a guy that could make Marie Kondo weep.)

“It has a tremendous amount of storage,” he says. “The whole wall in the living room, minus the bed itself but there is storage above it, and the other wall is all storage. There is storage in the kitchen and the corridor to the kitchen. And the office space has a big cabinet and then the storage couches. There is almost too much storage.”

Still, this is city living—New York living on a Hong Kong scale. “It’s a smaller apartment, but it is by no means sacrificial. Plenty of room for everything,” adds Hill, who has expanded his building interests to also focus on Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs), secondary small dwellings built on existing grounds adjacent to an original house.

But does living small actually engender tidiness? According to Hill it does. “It at least allows you to feel tidy, which I think is important,” he says of LE2. “You can be a mess behind closed doors if you want. But it’s so small. If you set it up right it is really easy to be clean and organized.”

“But listen,” he continues, “if you’re a messy person you’re going to be messy no matter what size your living space.”

To contact the author of this story: Colin Bertram in at cjbertram@gmail.com

To contact the editor responsible for this story: Justin Ocean at jocean1@bloomberg.net

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.