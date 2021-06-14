(Bloomberg) -- One of Sweden’s biggest pension funds has arranged its inflation strategy around the Federal Reserve’s view that price spikes will prove transitory, and says that, with a bit of hedging here and there, the approach has worked well.

Kristin Magnusson Bernard, the chief executive of Sweden’s AP1 pension fund, says inflation will “also end up being a headache for central banks for a while.” But for now, consumer price growth is “more difficult from a political view point” than from a monetary policy stance, she said in an interview in Stockholm.

The upshot is that AP1, which has about $42 billion in assets under management, is uncomfortable betting against the U.S. central bank, which has turned its prediction for “transitory inflation” into a mantra that gets repeated to nervous market participants every time there’s another sign of a spike in prices.

Some investors are concerned that the era of ultra-low price growth might be coming to an end, citing a recent surge in U.S. inflation to its highest level since 2008. At the same time, there are signs that the Fed’s line is working, with yields actually declining after the latest report of accelerating prices.

At AP1, “we continue to believe that higher inflation is a transitory phenomenon,” Magnusson Bernard said. “That’s our main view.”

To cope with sudden bouts of price gains, the fund -- which returned 9.7% after expenses last year -- has had to introduce a few more hedging strategies, which has worked well, she said. “We continue to have both a strategic and tactical view on inflation.”

But there’s been no fundamental repositioning to brace for entrenched gains in inflation, she said.

The Fed is expected to stand pat on U.S. borrowing costs when it meets on Wednesday. Investors will be looking to Chair Jerome Powell for any hints pointing to when and how the U.S. central bank will start withdrawing its stimulus measures, or even begin discussing such steps.

Meanwhile, some corners of financial markets are showing clearer signs of inflation. Magnusson Bernard suggested that a few initial public offerings currently in the works look a bit expensive.

“It’s clearly peak season for IPOs,” she said. “And though “many of them will be extremely attractive, many will be at valuations we are not ready to pay” because “some valuations do not look reasonable to us.”

