(Bloomberg) -- The calm that has permeated the S&P 500 Index’s march toward an all-time high faces a test from a record-breaking option expiry.

A staggering $5.4 trillion of contracts tied to stocks and indexes go off the board on Friday, according to an estimate from Rocky Fishman, founder of derivatives analytical firm Asym 500. As traders roll over existing positions or start new ones, markets tend to see a burst of volatile moves and high trading volumes, which may carry over into the end of the year.

The so-called “triple witching” is set to weigh on the market more than usual, as it follows a sharp rally in equity markets since late October, which accelerated after the Federal Reserve meeting and sent volatility indicators to pre-pandemic levels.

According to Asym 500, options linked to over 8% of the S&P 500’s market capitalization are set to expire — the largest share ever. What’s more, the expiry also aligns with the quarterly rebalancing of indexes.

“Traders should have their hands full,” said Dave Lutz, head of ETFs at JonesTrading. “There has been a pile of speculation that the size of this expiry has depressed volatility, and that could reverse post-expiry.”

While the S&P 500 is set to gain for a seventh consecutive week, technical and positioning red flags are popping up, with charts showing the index at overbought levels. The Cboe Volatility Index earlier this week sank below 12 points to the lowest level since early 2020, signaling traders aren’t fearing wider swings.

Option dealers might also have helped the move as they were still holding so-called positive gamma before Fed Chairman Jerome Powell spoke. This is a favorable setup heading into the Fed meeting, according to Tier1Alpha strategists earlier this week, as these hedging flows help buffer any volatility driven by the event.

“While fourth-quarter expirations are always notably larger since they incorporate monthly, quarterly, and annual positions, this one is shattering the old record by an additional trillion in notional exposure,” Tier1Alpha Research wrote.

Trading in options has surged to record levels in 2023, boosted by a growing availability of zero-day-to-expiry and other short-dated contracts, adding to the glut of contracts expiring on key dates.

According to Brent Kochuba, founder of options platform SpotGamma, the rally may have prompted many traders to shift their positions ahead of Friday’s event, meaning that expiry day may not see outsized volatility. Yet, the same may not be true of the rest of the year.

“The big index options positions have been pinning the market down,” said Kochuba, noting that traders will buy and sell new positions next week after the expiry. “Volatility is going to increase a lot from now until the end of the year.”

