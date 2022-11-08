(Bloomberg) --

A record flood of cash into UK money-market funds following recent pension sector turmoil is worsening a scarcity of high-quality securities, sparking calls for the Bank of England to take action.

An estimated £60 billion flowed into sterling money markets last month, versus just £2 billion in September, according to Crane Data, which specializes in the sector. That’s an “eye-poppingly large” amount that dwarfed funds heading into euro or dollar-denominated equivalents, said Pete Crane, the firm’s founder.

While it’s not possible to break down precisely where this new cash is from, analysts, including at Fitch Ratings, attribute it mostly to UK pension funds racing to build cash buffers after their leveraged liability-driven investment (LDI) strategies came under stress during September’s bond market selloff.

This additional demand for cash-proxy assets is exacerbating a pre-existing lack of collateral, leading short-term bonds to become far more expensive than equivalent swaps and causing historic distortions in repo rates last week. That’s a problem for dealers and also monetary authorities, since it could hurt the BOE’s tightening of financial conditions.

Investors took notice last week when BOE Governor Andrew Bailey delivered an unprompted comment on the situation, while his deputy Dave Ramsden went on to reveal that debt sales from the BOE portfolio had been specially tilted toward short-dated securities to ease the collateral squeeze. Those remarks left market participants speculating whether a more targeted response from officials is imminent.

“Although BOE intervention may not be immediate, it is clearly on their radar and could be introduced before the end of the year,” said Imogen Bachra, head of UK rates strategy at NatWest Markets.

Pension funds’ LDI crisis worsened the collateral scarcity, she noted, adding that while the funds would usually be buyers at the long-end of the bond curve, their current high cash balances “created a demand for high quality, short-term paper, which is in short supply.”

Collateral scarcity is a long-running issue. Years of quantitative easing has limited the pool of safe government securities freely available to trade, a shortage that most other major central banks, including the European Central Bank, are contending with. The BOE has ended its bond-buying program and sold gilts from its portfolio for the first time last week, yet demand for high-quality liquid assets is still outstripping supply.

If BOE action does materialize, it could take various forms. There are parallels to the ECB, which cited collateral scarcity when it scrapped a renumeration cap on government deposits and toughened the terms on its ultra-cheap pandemic-era loans.

Analysts highlight other options the BOE could pursue. These include:

a reverse repo facility, perhaps similar to that of the US Federal Reserve, where market participants could swap cash for bonds

an acceleration of its bond sales program, with a focus on shorter maturities where scarcity issues are most prevalent

issuing its own bills to drain liquidity from the market, similar to a recent initiative by the Swiss National Bank

Alternatively, the bank could also just wait and see if the cash-collateral imbalance evens out on its own accord. The gilt market is on course to absorb record net supply once BOE sales are added to government issuance, according to the UK’s Debt Management Office.

“Higher DMO issuance and the BOE skewing active gilt sales to short and mediums should begin easing the repo collateral shortage crisis, although this could be a relatively slow process,” said Megum Muhic, an analyst at RBC Capital Markets.

NatWest’s Bachra reckons that if the BOE does step in, the most likely option is a Fed-style short-term, size-limited reverse repo facility tool. While measures of repo stress, such as the spread between the Repurchase Overnight Index Average and the BOE’s key rate, have calmed since the extreme distortions of last week, it remains to be seen how durable this market reversal is, she said.

“Although we are not yet at levels which have forced the BOE to step in, we may not be far away,” Bachra told clients. “If funding stress worsens considerably in the coming days, we would expect an announcement sooner.”

--With assistance from Alice Gledhill and Libby Cherry.

