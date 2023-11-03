(Bloomberg) -- Pandemic stock darlings are facing a wall of credit pain as free debt they gorged on in the easy money era comes due for refinancing.

Companies from Peloton Interactive Inc. to Just Eat Takeaway.com NV took advantage of investors’ hunger for stocks that boomed during lockdowns by issuing convertible bonds — which can be turned into equity — with no coupon at all. The mania was such that $58 billion of the securities were issued in 2021, an increase of almost 1,100% from two years earlier.

The cheap debt now risks becoming a burden for growth stocks, many of which have fizzled since people began returning to offices and interest rates began to rise. Barring a spectacular rebound, the Covid boom stocks and other companies with zero coupon credit are facing a $69 billion mountain of repayments in the coming three years.

“We do not believe the market has fully appreciated the impact of higher interest rates and refinancing challenges,” said Geir Lode, head of global equities at Federated Hermes Ltd. “We have seen examples of companies with a market capitalization of billions being reduced to market capitalizations of millions in a very short period of time.”

Companies typically start looking to refinance their debts at least 12 months before they come due, meaning the maturity wall will be under increasing scrutiny in the coming year.

The need to refinance comes against a backdrop of a weakening US consumer, slowing economic growth and a series of rapid interest rate increases that have left junk corporates facing almost the highest refinancing costs in history. That could, in turn, lead to a rise in defaults.

“Debt levels are an important consideration for any investor but even more so for investors in businesses with high-growth potential but low levels of current cash generation,” said Ben Byrom, a director of Ravenscroft Investment Management Ltd. “Increased interest rates could quickly see such businesses unable to service their debt. Decreasing appetite for risk could also make it harder for such businesses to refinance.”

Payments firm Worldline SA, which has a €600 million bond with no interest payments that matures in 2025, last week highlighted the volatility of growth stocks. The French firm’s shares fell almost 60% in a day after it cut its sales and cash flow forecasts.

“We strongly believe we’ll have no issue in repaying those instruments, based on our prudent financial management, cash generation and potential additional refinancing in due time if relevant,” a spokesperson for the firm said by email. A spokesperson for Just Eat Takeaway declined to comment.

Shares in Peloton, meanwhile, hit a record low of $4.30 last week. Though shares rose 13% on Thursday after the company predicted a return to growth in the second half of the fiscal year, it’s still a long way from February 2021 when it issued a zero coupon bond at a time when demand for its exercise cycles and online classes gave the firm a market value of more than $43.5 billion, or about $150 a share.

Buoyed by this, the company slapped a conversion price of $239 on the $1 billion of bonds on expectations the stock would keep rising. As the market exuberance faded, the firm’s performance sank, in part because of recalls, and it’s now valued at almost $2 billion. The company did not respond to requests for comment.

Pierre-Henri De Monts de Savasse, a bond portfolio manager at RBC BlueBay Asset Management, blames the zero coupon convertible phenomenon on record-low interest rates and an unprecedented appetite for tech and growth sectors. One attraction of the securities was that investors were cushioned from the share price falling given they will, all going well, get back their capital when the debt is refinanced.

“With hindsight, convertible bond investors were too optimistic for the prospect of stock price appreciation for those companies,” De Monts De Savasse said, adding that convertible bonds of growth companies do present opportunities at current levels if you select those with adequate cash levels to service their debt.

Much of the debt is now trading below 80 cents on the dollar, a level that investors often consider to mark distress, ranging from Peloton’s bond at 73.7 cents on the dollar to Beyond Meat’s debt at a lowly 21 cents on the dollar, according to pricing compiled by Bloomberg.

Even the securities issued by Airbnb Inc. and DraftKings Inc., companies that have large amounts of cash on the balance sheet and whose shares have fared reasonably well in recent times, are trading well below their issue price. Airbnb and DraftKings declined to comment.

“Refinancing these debts in a higher yield context and with a lower share price may be challenging” if issuers have “not achieved profitability, or a credible path to profits, and their share price has not risen enough for convertible bonds to be converted into shares before they come due,” said Tristan Gruet, a convertible bonds portfolio manager at Allianz Global Investors.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.