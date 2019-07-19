A$AP Rocky to Remain in Custody in Sweden, Stockholm Court Rules

(Bloomberg) -- Stockholm’s district court has granted a prosecutor’s request for more time to conclude his preliminary investigation into assault allegations against American rapper A$AP Rocky, meaning he will remain in custody.

The court has extended the time to bring charges against the artist until 11 a.m. Swedish time on July 25, according to a statement on Friday.

"We have worked intensively with the investigation and need more time" in order to complete it, prosecutor Daniel Suneson said earlier.

To contact the reporter on this story: Niklas Magnusson in Stockholm at nmagnusson1@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Jonas Bergman at jbergman@bloomberg.net, ;Tasneem Hanfi Brögger at tbrogger@bloomberg.net, Rafaela Lindeberg

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.