A Balkan Nation Vies to Join the West in Vote to Change Its Name

(Bloomberg) -- A dispute in Europe’s most unstable region may be drawing to a close as voters in the Republic of Macedonia decide in a referendum whether to rename their country.

The former Yugoslav republic of 2 million people is the latest flashpoint in the struggle for influence between Russia and the West in eastern Europe. The government in Skopje, led by Prime Minister Zoran Zaev, is trying to steer his nation toward membership in the European Union and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. Moscow opposes the further expansion of the military alliance into what it considers its sphere of influence.

The ballot will decide whether Zaev can proceed with a plan to change the country’s name to Republic of North Macedonia and settle a 27-year-old row with Greece. Athens has blocked its neighbor’s accession into the EU and NATO, saying it misappropriated its label from the ancient kingdom of Macedonia, after which its own northern province is named.

“Each of us has to lay a brick to build a better Macedonian future, to help become a member state of the most powerful security union, NATO, and an equal state in the most powerful economic community in the world, the European Union,” Zaev said in a televised address last week.

A Sept. 10 survey published by the Societas Civilis Institute for Democracy showed more than two-thirds of respondents would vote in favor of the name change. Turnout was seen at 58 percent, above the threshold needed to validate the referendum, which is only consultative in nature. Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m., with results expected later in the evening.

Zaev, whose Social Democratic Union took power in 2017, argues that EU membership is crucial to raising living standards, which at 37 percent of the EU average in terms of output per capita, make the country one of Europe’s poorest nations. It may also help attract investment and chip away at unemployment that was 21 percent in the second quarter.

But the plan faces challenges. Some nationalist politicians in the Republic of Macedonia have called for a boycott of the vote. U.S. officials, including Defense Secretary James Mattis, have accused Russia of spending money and launching a misinformation campaign to scupper the ballot.

The opposition VMRO-DPMNE party has also rejected the deal with Greece, and President Gjorge Ivanov has vowed to prevent changes to the constitution, calling the agreement “historical suicide.”

In Greece, tens of thousands of people have marched against the pact in the northern city of Thessaloniki, and Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras’s nationalist coalition partners also oppose the deal. But he’s keen to score an international victory to boost his flagging popularity before elections next year.

Turnout Key

If turnout fails to break the 50 percent threshold but the result is in favor of the deal with Greece, the cabinet will probably proceed with its plan to change the constitution anyway, Deputy Prime Minister Bujar Osmani said in an interview on Sept. 6.

That may be the biggest hurdle, as Zaev’s coalition lacks the two-thirds majority required to alter the constitution, and it will need help from the opposition.

“If the referendum isn’t valid, the opposition will become even more vocal and the government will have some trouble getting the 2/3 majority in parliament,” said Besa Arifi, an associate law professor at South East European University in Tetovo, Macedonia. “It’ll be easy if turnout is higher.”

