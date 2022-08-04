(Bloomberg) -- A large wager that the Federal Reserve wouldn’t break from its hawkish path appears to have paid out a $12.6 million profit in a little over a week.

On July 26, the day before the Fed’s meeting, a 67,000 contract block trade of Secured Overnight Financing Rate futures was executed, with a trader buying December 2022 futures and selling December 2023 ones.

The trade, commonly known as a steepener position, stood to benefit if the Fed was seen as sticking to an aggressive approach toward raising interest rates, bucking market speculation that it would start easing up as soon as early next year if economic growth stalls.

That proved prescient as Fed policy makers started to push back against such views, saying they still have a ways to go in tightening policy to bring down inflation. That helped reduce the amount of rate cuts expected by the end of 2023, boosting the profitability of the trade by narrowing the spread between the two contracts.

SOFR Futures Market Gets Big Block Trade as Bet on Hawkish Fed

Shortly after noon in New York Thursday, the position appears to have been almost fully unwound. A mirror image of last week’s block trade took place, but selling the December 2022 futures and buying the December 2023 ones. That points to a profit of around $12.6 million.

The unwind comes a day ahead of July jobs report, which could fuel market volatility by prompting another shift in expectations for Fed policy, depending on what it says about the strength of the economy.

The swaps market is currently pricing in around 60 basis points of rate hikes into the September FOMC meeting and an additional 107 basis points of hikes by year-end.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.