(Bloomberg) -- The current spread between 10-year Italian and German bonds is not sustainable and a big move is likely in either direction, according to Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

A break from around the 260 basis points level will depend on the market interpretation of Italy’s new budget plan for next year, strategist Erjon Satko wrote in a note to clients last week.

The differential would narrow in the event of just a moderate widening of the fiscal deficit, which would likely result in short-covering and the return of new buyers, Satko said. However, the announcement of a market-unfriendly budget would send the spread soaring, as markets prepared for ratings downgrades, he wrote.

“Considering fundamentals and positioning, we think the current level in 10-year BTP-bund spreads is transitory,” he wrote. “By December, we expect 10-year BTPs either to tighten toward 170 basis points against bunds or shoot toward 400 basis points.”

Italy’s government is due to set new public-finance targets in late September, and to submit a draft budget to the European Union for review by Oct. 15. The budget law will have to be finally approved by the Rome-based parliament by year end. The BTP-bund spread soared to a post-election high of 2.91 percent in May and closed at 2.68 percent on Friday.

The country would need just four notches worth of downgrades from Moody’s Investors Service, Standard & Poor’s Global Rating and Fitch Ratings on aggregate to lose its investment grade status, though this is unlikely, said Satko. In such an event, benchmark funds would look to dump Italian debt, as would funds with similar credit restrictions.

“The loss of the investment grade status for BTPs remains an unlikely tail scenario, but we still expect a serious market repricing following the first notch downgrade as investors view such a scenario as increasingly likely,” he said.

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said Saturday his populist government plans a series of measures to speed up the country’s lackluster economic growth. The EU forecasts that Italy will have the slowest economic growth in the 19-nation euro region this year and next.

The country’s fiscal trajectory and Italy’s “stance towards European partners” are the two key dimensions for investors, said Gianluca Salford, a European fixed income strategist at JPMorgan Chase & Co. With a 2019 deficit target of around 1.8 percent, the 10-year Italy-Germany bond spread would eventually drop below 200 basis points, he said.

--With assistance from Daniele Lepido.

To contact the reporter on this story: Stephen Spratt in Hong Kong at sspratt3@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Tan Hwee Ann at hatan@bloomberg.net, Cormac Mullen

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.