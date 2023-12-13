(Bloomberg) -- The potential return of UK drugstore chain Boots to the London stock exchange could be the market’s biggest initial public offering in years.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc., has been holding early talks about ways to separate Boots, which could be valued at about £7 billion ($8.8 billion), Bloomberg News reported. It’s studying a London initial public offering as one possibility, people with knowledge of the matter said.

A Boots offering would be a big boost to the London market, which has been hit by a steady outflow of companies opting to list elsewhere. Just 10 firms have floated shares in London this year, raising a total of about $1 billion — on track for the lowest volume in more than a decade, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The performance of most of the newly listed stocks is in the doldrums, also weighing down appetite.

Any IPO process would only start next year at the earliest, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private. Walgreens reached a deal in November to offload Boots pension risks to Legal & General Group Plc, removing a stumbling block that had complicated previous efforts to divest the business.

Despite its British roots and investor knowledge, the “big question” is whether local investors “can muster a valuation that is attractive enough given the low valuations that mire the UK,” said James Congdon, who runs Canaccord Genuity’s Quest research unit.

Troubles have been piling up for the London bourse with several outages interrupting trading, a shrinking pool of listed companies, and sluggish index performance. The FTSE 100 is the worst performing benchmark in Europe, advancing only 1.6% year-to-date, compared with a 20% gain for the Euro Stoxx 50 index.

Boots was delisted from the London exchange about a decade ago after a two-step strategic transaction created the Walgreens Boots Alliance.

The IPO deliberations are still at a preliminary stage, so there’s no certainty they will lead to a transaction. If Walgreens decided to float a 20% stake in Boots, for example, the £1.4 billion offering would be the biggest since Deliveroo’s listing in 2021.

Walgreens invited bids for Boots last year as it sought to hone its focus on North America, where it’s been adding more health-care services. It abandoned the effort in June 2022 after failing to secure the desired valuation for the business amid a turbulent credit market.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.