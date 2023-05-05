You are now being redirected to the BCE.ca website (Bell Canada Enterprises), where you can view our Accessibility plan, and submit your feedback using our Accessibility webform.
May 5, 2023
A Brazilian Iron Ore State Now Wants to Lure Lithium Investors
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- The Brazilian state with some of the world’s biggest iron ore mines wants to attract investors to its lithium deposits in a bid to feed growing demand for the key material in electric-vehicle batteries.
Minas Gerais will welcome “investors from all over the world” to Vale do Jequitinhonha, said Governor Romeu Zema in an interview, referring to the so-called lithium valley in the state.
State officials and the country’s Mines and Energy minister will meet with shareholders, bankers and traders during a roadshow at the Nasdaq Stock Market in New York on Tuesday. A meeting with executives from EV giant BYD Co. will also be on the agenda, according to the state government.
Efforts to promote private-sector projects come at a time when fellow South American nation Chile is transforming its model for lithium extraction and production, with the government seeking majority stakes in new contracts. Companies and governments around the world are also racing to build regional battery supply chains to meet surging EV demand and challenge China’s dominance.
“We want to export processed lithium, ready to be used in batteries,” said Zema, adding that the state plans to build an industrial hub that adds value to its mineral resources. “The analogy is selling steel not iron ore.”
A wealthy businessman and a political newcomer supported by ex-president Jair Bolsonaro, Zema also vowed to supply infrastructure, energy and labor to the private sector.
Brazil was the world’s fifth-largest producer of the silvery, white metal in 2022, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. Vale do Jequitinhonha hosts prospective producers including Sigma Lithium Corp and Atlas Lithium Inc.
Read more: One of the World’s Lithium Leaders Looks Like a Shakier Source
South America Boosts Efforts to Turn Lithium Into Batteries
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
WHO downgrades COVID pandemic, says it's no longer emergency
-
6:15
Investment opportunities: Three fast-food stocks to watch
-
2:41
These companies have laid off Canadian workers in 2023
-
7:00
When will electric vehicles prices drop in Canada?
-
7:52
As Canada stays mum, which Commonwealth countries will put the King on their money?
-
6:14
Here are three undervalued Canadian stocks according to David Sekera