(Bloomberg) -- James Earl Jones, whose name instantly evokes the sound of his grand, bellowing voice, will have his moniker permanently shining in lights above the Cort Theatre in New York, which is being renamed in his honor, according to the Shubert Organization.

The award-winning actor is no stranger to the venue and management group; he performed in 14 shows at Shubert theaters, including two at the Cort. The 110-year-old performance hall will be officially called “The James Earl Jones Theatre” later this summer. The 91-year-old said in a statement that as he reflects on his lifetime in entertainment, “It would have been inconceivable that my name would be on the building today.”

“Let my journey from then to now be an inspiration for all aspiring actors,” he added.

A legend of the stage and screen, Jones has had a lifetime in show business and is a rare EGOT winner, taking home prizes from all four of the major American entertainment awards; Emmys, Grammys, Oscars and Tonys. And today’s announcement to rename the historic theater comes as advocates have pushed to make the Broadway community more racially inclusive. Some other venue owners have promised to incorporate more Black performers in the names of their stages.

Theatergoers won’t see the marquee lit in honor of James for a few more months. The venue has been dark throughout the pandemic and is undergoing renovations. When it opens its doors again, it will be under the new name.

“James deserves to have his name immortalized on Broadway,” said Robert E. Wankel, Shubert CEO.

