(Bloomberg) -- Subscribe to Trillions on Apple PodcastsSubscribe to Trillions on Pocket CastsSubscribe to Trillions on Spotify

BlackRock is the undisputed king of the ETF hill; it’s also the world's biggest asset manager, with more than $7 trillion assets under management. And because 2020 has been one of the stranger years ever, there’s no time like the present to engage with such a financial powerhouse — especially BlackRock, which has had a front row seat through all of the chaos.

On this episode of Trillions, Eric and Joel — along with Bloomberg News reporter Annie Massa — interview Armando Senra, head of iShares Americas at BlackRock. They discuss the March sell off, working with the Federal Reserve, the Robinhood phenomenon, competing against Vanguard, the realities of ESG, active non-transparent ETFs, concerns over ownership concentration, indie issuers, and why so many BlackRock employees are musically inclined (Armando aside).

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.