(Bloomberg) -- “We had this fear, when my publishers knew what I was writing next and that it was going to come out in the summer. The advanced copies of my last novel, The Gifted School, were going around just when the college admissions scandal broke. And that became a talking point, not just for me, but for the media that were covering the book. The Wall Street Journal called it the novel that predicted the college admissions scandal, which is bizarre, the idea that a novel would have a kind of predictive power.” Novelist and literature professor Bruce Holsinger publishes his latest novel last week, The Displacements, about what might happen if the US were struck by the world’s first Category 6 hurricane. —As told to Eric Roston.

What keeps me up at night? The big thing would probably be acceleration. Rain bombs—accelerating the amount of moisture falling in certain areas in a compressed time frame. Hurricanes accelerating because of warmer ocean waters. That’s the scenario that happens at the beginning of my novel, which is about the world’s first Category 6 hurricane. The sudden acceleration of a hurricane with really warm offshore waters is a nice metaphor for global warming more generally. We are just getting this relentless news. Acceleration on top of acceleration.

There’s something about rain bombs that really gets in my head. There’s this little creek across the street. Our house sits in this kind of bowl in the middle of Charlottesville, and we're supposedly not in a flood zone. But that creek couldn’t handle a rain bomb like the one that dumped 10 inches of rain in hours in Ellicott City, Maryland, a few years ago. A few tiny creeks swelled and swept away a large part of the town. This has happened in Australia. It’s happened in parts of Germany. This innocent little creek that your kids are splashing around in can suddenly become this instrument of catastrophe. I no longer think of severe thunderstorms as benevolent parts of summer. I think of them now as potential carriers of destruction.

It’s commonplace that climate change will affect people down the socioeconomic ladder. The acceleration is so dire that even very affluent people are now being displaced, from the world’s gold coasts, from rich communities in California burning down. The combination of vulnerability and extreme affluence became one of the tensions that I wanted to think about in the novel.

There are a number of studies of refugees and displacement that suggest the current United States legal system would have a much easier time handling external climate refugees than a large flow of IDPs — internally displaced persons. That became kind of a brain worm, and got me thinking about the sort of large-scale displacement crises that are surely coming in the next decade or so, within the United States. I wanted to think about it from a lot of different angles, from government officials, from FEMA officials handling the disaster on the ground, from displaced victims, from the point of view of scholars studying it.

The Displacements is about downward mobility in a very swift way. The novel is set in the very near future, if not the present. It could be taking place a month, a year or five years from now. It’s based on my own research into the feasibility of acceleration, with discussions that I had with climatologists and hurricane experts, who gave me these scenarios that were much worse than even I, as a novelist, thought were possible.

Climate change is not a comet. It’s not an asteroid. It’s not another planet colliding with ours. Every 10th of a degree that the Earth doesn’t warm makes a huge difference. I really tried to explore in the novel the tension between hopelessness and resilience.

There’s a character named Gavin who was forced by circumstance to drop out of Stanford and now he’s in this mega shelter in Oklahoma. It really is pretty hopeless at first. He recalls a girl he knew at Stanford who brought up in a climate class the statistic about men supposedly thinking about sex once every seven seconds. She tells the professors, “Well that’s how our generation thinks about climate change now.” But that doesn't have to be. It can be hopeful as well, spurring people into action.

A novel can be an instrument of hope that tries to get people to think about habits of resilience and different scripts for how the world might work in the face of these kinds of catastrophes. Hearing stories can reshape the way that people approach basic questions of policy, of activism, of history. An old story about a particular place that’s being ruined can help you. It’s not just nostalgia. It’s also collective memory.

But narrative, whether fiction or nonfiction, can help us reimagine places differently, reimagine human relationships, our relationships to plants and animals. I am a believer that powerful narratives can make us think across differences. It’s not easy, but it’s something that I think is inevitable and indispensable.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.