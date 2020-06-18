(Bloomberg) -- Please don’t repeat this, but I am an interior designer, and I have not been making my bed during quarantine. I tidy my bed, meaning I pull up the top sheet and fold it back over the duvet. I smooth the pillows and put them nicely back side-by-side. But I don’t make my bed.

I don’t fold back the duvet in even thirds so it sits nicely near the foot. I don’t prop my pillows upright against the headboard and layer my linen shams in front of them. Along with my silk ikat decorative pillow, the shams have been quarantining in a pile next to my makeshift home office.

In my defense, during the first month of quarantine, I took pride in fully making up the bed. I thought it would set the tone for a productive, efficient, and organized day. I even bought new sheets and a new blanket, but the latter remains in its packaging on a shelf in my closet. I try not to be too hard on myself, so I sometimes think of other people who might be phoning it in right now. There must be a chef using Newman’s Own for pasta sauce, or an accountant who still hasn’t filed a tax return, right?

Things will inevitably get back to normal, and I will return to making up my bed like a pro each day. I will probably even wear pants at some point. I know you might be tired of staring at your bed after months indoors, so I have some ideas for you to rethink how it looks and feels.

It doesn’t take much to freshen it up, get it to look more grown up, and make it easier to manage in the morning before that international Zoom call.

I promise this tutorial is not a sham, even if you don’t know sheet about bedding. (Sorry.) First, a definition of some terms:

Duvet: A soft, fluffy quilt, usually made of down or a synthetic fill, that gets inserted into a decorative cover—used instead of multiple, thicker blankets.

Sheets: What touches your skin all night—fitted sheet, top sheet, and pillowcases. Most commonly made of cotton in varying thread types (Supima, Egyptian Cotton), weaves (percale, flannel, sateen) and thread counts (the higher the number, the softer).

Shams: A pillow that is used to dress up the bed and divert attention from your wrinkled, drooly, sleeping pillows. They usually match the duvet cover and have a border on all sides. Pro tip: While your sleeping pillows might have varying degrees of firmness, I always suggest extra-firm for shams so they look tight and stand up easily. No one likes a flaccid sham!

Accent pillow: Think of it as a pocket square for your suit. It’s not absolutely necessary but adds some personal flair. I tend to like a single lumbar (longer, rectangular) or a pair of the same design—usually squares—nestled together.

Blanket: An exposed top sheet all on its own is too thin and is most definitely too wrinkled. A blanket hides that and has a nice consistent pattern such as a herringbone or basketweave, so it enhances the variety of texture. You want variety of texture.

Headboard: What leans up against the wall and can consist of wood or fabric. Fabric is padded and is nicer to lean up against if you read before falling asleep. But the fabric is more prone to stains from natural body oils from your skin and hair. Footboards are less common, and most of the tall husbands I work with don’t like them; it makes them feel boxed in.

Here are several different approaches to making the perfect bed:

The Chairman

In this Upper East Side bedroom in New York, the sheet set, duvet cover, and shams all match, meaning they are the same material and have the same embroidery detail. This consistent approach relays a polished, pulled-together look that says: “No risk here, I’m as steady as Berkshire Hathaway stock.”

For king-size beds, I often use three Euro shams lined up across the bed, with four king-size sleeping pillows behind. (A king-size sleeping pillow will be longer than a normal pillow; if you order king-size sheets, the pillowcases will be longer.) The textured blanket, also in white, adds a layer of interest so you aren’t just seeing the top sheet, which would look unfinished. No need to fold down the blanket so you can see the sheets; just pull it all the way to the top of the mattress to render a clean, consistent texture all the way to the headboard.

The Chief Creative Officer

If you want your bedroom to look less like a Ritz-Carlton and more like that independent, bohemian resort you stayed at in Costa Rica, then mixing different patterns will lead you to a more casual vibe.

But don’t go off the rails. Stick to three different patterns at most—for example, the headboard fabric, blanket, and an accent pillow. To keep things pulled together in this scenario, keep your duvet, shams, and sheets in the same solid color. Consider the density and scale of the varying patterns when mixing.

This photo has a stripe, a damask, and a geometric pattern. Additional tip: This is what I mean by using two matching decorative pillows nestled together, rather than a bunch of different accent pillows, which tends to look messy.

The Chief Compliance Officer

Your fastidious grandparents’ guest room might have had a bed dressed like this, where the bedspread wrapped up over the pillows, creating a uniform look. Most popular in the 1950s and ‘60s (though it was around long before), the use of just one textured material to dress the bed lends a modern, streamlined feel. No room for interpretation here!

It is also really easy to make. In this image, I made a slim lumbar pillow out of the same material, so it didn’t look underdressed. The tricky part is finding this type of bedspread from a store. These days, I have them custom-made. No one said compliance was going to be easy.

The Chief Operating Officer

Some sleepers are anti-duvet, finding them too bulky, too warm, or too messy. But the most common reason to dislike duvets is the inability to just throw them in the wash. And when the insert needs to be reinserted, it is always a giant guessing game. Is the tag supposed to be on the bottom? Or close to the bottom but on the side? Each company’s insert is different, and some are just a few inches shy of being perfect squares, making it impossible to determine which end goes in first. (I’ve always said bedding companies should print or embroider a giant arrow on the insert, pointing to the top, to eliminate the guesswork once and for all).

And after all that work, there’s inevitably too much fabric on one of the sides. If this inefficiency frustrates you, you might be a quilt person. Quilts come in an endless variety of colors, patterns, textures, and thicknesses but are usually thin enough to tuck in to the side of the bed, as seen here in this Brooklyn bedroom. There are usually matching shams, making it a fail-proof option for a quick, considered look.

Add a mohair or chunky knit blanket folded at the foot of the bed with a decorative pillow and then get back to streamlining that supply chain!

