A Coke Can. A Chemist. And The Chinese Government: Big Take Podcast

Bloomberg reporters Drake Bennett and Jordan Robertson join this episode to tell the wild, winding tale of Shannon You, a chemist employed by Coca-Cola who was also in the business of stealing trade secrets–and attempting to take them to China.

