(Bloomberg) -- A year-and-a-half into a pandemic, leaders are gathering at the two-day Bloomberg Equality Summit to take stock of the damage to the global economy and chart a way forward toward greater equality for all.

Wednesday’s line up begins with Yahoo co-founder Jerry Yang and Sonal Shah, President of the Asian American Foundation talking about what business leaders can do to help combat the rise in Asian American hate crimes. Then, ESG executives will talk about the role of investors in pushing for transparency on diversity data.

On Tuesday, executives from Citigroup Inc. and Banco Santander SA gave the executive perspective on LGBTQ rights. Leaders from KKR, Blackstone Strategic Partners, and Northern Trust Asset Management discussed ways to get more diversity in the Wall Street pipeline. And crypto officials said they must reduce the dominance of white males in their industry.

* See a full lineup here, or watch it live. Click here to read daily coverage from Bloomberg Equality.

