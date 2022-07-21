(Bloomberg) -- Two economies are expected to grow better than previously thought, while developing Asia’s outlook was cut amid risks from China’s slowdown to the war in Ukraine.

The Philippines and Indonesia were the only two of about a dozen economies to see their growth forecasts revised upwards in the Asian Development Bank’s latest outlook supplement released Thursday. The Philippines was upgraded to 6.5% growth for this year from 6%, while Indonesia was raised to 5.2% from 5%.

ADB downgraded its growth forecast for developing Asia this year as China’s Covid Zero approach to containing the virus hurts regional supply chains. Aggressive interest-rate hikes by the Federal Reserve and the fallout from the war in Ukraine are also hampering the region’s growth.

“The Philippine economy’s growth momentum has accelerated close to its ideal growth path,” ADB Philippines Country Director Kelly Bird said in a statement. “Strong domestic demand supported by a pick-up in employment and remittance inflows, private investment expansion, and large public infrastructure projects will underpin the country’s recovery.”

In Indonesia, robust domestic demand and exports are helping underpin the economy, while healthy demand and rising credit stimulate investment, the ADB said in the report.

