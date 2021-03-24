(Bloomberg) -- A deeply divided Israel failed to resolve the country’s damaging political impasse in its fourth election in two years, with neither Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu nor his opponents able to chart a secure path to forming a coalition government, exit polls and early results showed.

Tuesday’s vote was a referendum on Netanyahu’s leadership, which has been tested by graft charges against him and a coronavirus outbreak that’s been curbed but not quelled by the world’s most aggressive vaccination drive.

Once all votes are tallied, President Reuven Rivlin will invite the leader of one bloc to try to form a government that can command at least 61 votes in the 120-member Knesset. If early indications hold, neither camp will easily be able to strike the alliances needed to piece together a parliamentary majority. Failure could tip Israel toward a fifth election.

Israel’s Fourth Election in Two Years: What’s Different Now?

It was that prospect that a subdued Netanyahu invoked in a brief speech where he called on potential partners to join him in government. His remarks appeared aimed at former right-wing allies who broke with him to create movements of their own and are now aligned with the opposition.

“We must not drag Israel to new elections, to a fifth election,” he said to a cheering crowd belonging to his Likud party. “We must build a stable government now!”

Still Counting

With just over half the votes counted, the Israeli leader and his declared allies were poised to capture as many as 58 parliamentary seats. Opposition parties were heading for 55 seats together, but aren’t a unified bloc. That set up the religious-nationalist Yamina party, on course to win seven seats, as potential kingmakers.

The tallying of the ballots is far from complete, so these numbers can change significantly. Because Israel’s political system is heavily splintered -- a dozen parties appear poised to enter parliament -- even small shifts can tilt the scales.

Netanyahu said he’s already contacted Yamina’s leader, Naftali Bennett, with whom he has had a contentious relationship over the years. Bennett, who has served in previous Netanyahu governments, hasn’t said whether he’ll support the prime minister again.

Understanding the Charges Clouding Netanyahu’s Future: QuickTake

The leader of another right-wing party, Gideon Sa’ar of New Hope, said after polls closed that he wouldn’t join a Netanyahu-led government.

On Trial

For Netanyahu -- Israel’s longest-serving leader with a combined 15 years at the helm -- there’s more than political survival at stake as his influence-peddling trial unfolds. A sixth term offers his only hope of winning a reprieve by passing legislation granting a sitting leader immunity from prosecution.

He maintains he’s the victim of a witch hunt by opponents of his right-wing agenda who want to hound him out of office with criminal charges. Netanyahu has said he doesn’t support an ally’s efforts to legally shield him.

Netanyahu’s Likud appears to have won fewer parliamentary seats than last year, reinforcing the impression that the prime minister is being buoyed by die-hard supporters, and barely helped by one-off achievements.

Netanyahu Vaccine Obsession Hasn’t Swung Election to Him (1)

A world-leading coronavirus vaccination campaign didn’t give him the dramatic boost he had hoped for, nor did normalization agreements with four former foes in the Middle East and Africa.

The same applied in previous elections, when diplomatic gifts such as the Trump administration’s recognition of Israeli sovereignty in part of the Golan Heights didn’t tip things in Netanyahu’s favor.

Election Fatigue

Turnout, at 67.2%, declined from the last election as voting fatigue set in, and was the lowest since 2013. Final results will be published Thursday or Friday, with the count delayed by special procedures to tally the votes of coronavirus patients and people in quarantine.

Israel has been engulfed by political turmoil as regional and global turbulence mounts. Tensions with Iran and its proxies have flared repeatedly, and while the Israeli economy has weathered the coronavirus better than many others, risks are piling up.

Joblessness, including furloughs, is towering at 18%. The national budget hasn’t been updated since March 2019. And the government is watching warily as U.S. President Joe Biden works to rejoin the Iran nuclear accord and reset relations with the Palestinians that had foundered during Donald Trump’s era.

Tuesday’s vote was called after Netanyahu’s joint administration with Defense Minister Benny Gantz collapsed in December, just seven months into its term.

