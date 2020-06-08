(Bloomberg) -- Targeted lock-down measures are the best choice to limit the economic damage caused by the pandemic, according to the Dutch central bank.

Countries like the Netherlands that introduced specific restrictions to contain the disease and have tested people abundantly for the virus are likely to experience less severe consequences, the central bank said in a report. The Dutch economy is still set to shrink 6.4% this year.

“The ones who say you shouldn’t implement limitations on human contact at all because this is bad for the economy will be disappointed.” said Olaf Sleijpen from De Nederlandsche Bank. “If you don’t take these measures, the large amount of sick people and sharply decreased consumer confidence will affect the economy probably even more.”

Sleijpen pointed to evidence from Sweden and Brazil, two countries where next to no restrictions on the population’s freedom of movement have been introduced.

Sweden’s Finance Minister Magdalena Andersson said last month Scandinavia’s biggest economy will shrink 7% this year even though it has left shops, restaurants, gyms and schools open throughout the pandemic. The economic downturn is happening faster than expected, she said.

Countries that forced all people to stay home to prevent the spread of the disease are set to experience the worst economic damage, even though the death toll will probably be lower as well, according to DNB’s report.

