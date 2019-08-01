(Bloomberg) -- Borrowing dollars is becoming ever more expensive and the squeeze is starting to show up in global money markets.

The premium investors have to pay to swap euros, pounds or yen into dollars for three months has climbed to around the highest levels this year, as measured by cross-currency basis swaps. The squeeze may only be getting started as it’s being driven by a wide array of factors.

Demand for dollars is increasing as investors prepare for an expected ramping up of Treasury bill issuance following a compromise among U.S. legislators over the debt ceiling. It’s also being driven by increasing bets on policy easing in Europe and the U.K. that’s pressuring the euro and pound, and by Japanese investors looking to swap yen for dollars to buy overseas assets.

The U.S. government may sell at least $250 billion of Treasury bills during August and September, which will crowd out others with funding needs, Pooja Kumra, a European rates strategist at Toronto Dominion Bank in London, wrote in a research note. There will be little capacity to absorb this amount of supply and it should make borrowing dollars even more costly, she said.

The U.S. Treasury expects to issue $433 billion in net marketable debt from July through September, about $274 billion more than it had estimated in April, according to data released this week. The increase in borrowing is larger than analysts forecast, and much of it is likely to come in the form of T-bills.

Dollar cross-currency basis tightened a fraction on Thursday as month-end demand flows finished and after the Federal Reserve cut interest rates as economists forecast.

Policy Divergence

While dollar demand is rising, speculation the European Central Bank will ease policy some time this year is making it cheaper to borrow euros. At the same time, increasing uncertainty around Brexit is pushing down the pound, prompting local investors to start hedging foreign-currency assets.

In Japan, one-year dollar-yen cross-currency basis is near the widest in more than a year amid speculation the Government Pension Investment Fund will increase currency hedging after its latest annual report showed it had bought bonds with such protection for the first time.

The cost for Japanese investors to hedge holdings of U.S. Treasuries is currently above the yield on 30-year debt, driving them into riskier assets such as credit bonds. Japanese funds bought about 1 trillion yen ($9.2 billion) of U.S. debt including credit products in the three months through May, according to Ministry of Finance data.

“Japanese investors who want to avoid taking currency risks may have to hunt for yields in corporate bonds,” said Masayuki Kichikawa, chief macro strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Co. in Tokyo. “They have to continue to seek yields from U.S corporate bonds as they can’t earn returns by buying Treasuries as hedge costs remain very high. ”

