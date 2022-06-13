(Bloomberg) -- Traders are betting the Federal Reserve will raise rates by three quarters of a percentage point by September to cool the hottest inflation in four decades.

Money markets upgraded their bets from a half-point hike previously. The shift follows a bruising bond selloff on Friday that sent two- and five-year yields to the highest since 2008 and briefly inverted a key part of the Treasury curve -- a signal to some investors that Fed tightening will plunge the economy into a recession.

Economists at Barclays Plc and Jefferies LLC have upped the ante on Fed rate expectations, saying a 75-basis-point move could come early.

Barclays, Traders Set Sights on Fed Rate Hike of 75 Basis Points

